On February 28, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra delighted fans by announcing their pregnancy via social media. Sharing an adorable photo of tiny socks, they captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." Just a day after revealing the joyful news, Kiara made her first public appearance in Andheri, Mumbai, for a shoot. Opting for chic white co-ord set, she radiated a glowing aura. Greeted by the paparazzi with warm congratulations, Kiara sweetly thanked them and playfully blew a flying kiss when they told her "hum sab mama banne wale hai (we all will become uncles)." Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Pregnancy With Cute Photo on Insta, Write ‘Greatest Gift of Our Lives Coming Soon’ (View Post).

Preggers Kiara Advani Papped in the City

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Expecting First Child

