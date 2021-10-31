Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a fabulous actress and a fashionista, but she’s a yummy mommy of two adorable munchkins. And when it comes to social media posts, there’s no one as quirky as her. The actress has shared a cute picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram and it is the caption that is winning hearts. Halloween 2021 is here and many are busy sharing their Halloween looks across social media platforms. While sharing Taimur’s picture from their Rajasthan vacay, mommy Kareena captioned it as, “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe #My Son”.

Taimur Checking Out Everybody’s Halloween Looks

