Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been purchased by inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League 19 season. RR purchased the Indian leg-spinner for INR 7.20 crore, after Lucknow Super Giants let go of the spinner, opting not to retain the bowler during IPL Retentions. RR required a spinner in the setup, having let go of a few ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. In 77 IPL matches, Bishnoi has claimed 72 wickets, having made his debut in 2020 as a 19-year-old. Why Cameron Green Will Receive Only INR 18 Crore Despite KKR's Bidding of INR 25.20 Crore At the IPL 2026 Auction?.

Ravi Bishnoi Joins RR

Ravi Bishnoi is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 7.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

