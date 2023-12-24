Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are simply setting BFF goals by consistently sharing pictures, epitomising the essence of true friendship. In their girls' holiday snaps, the screen radiates with festive vibes. Mouni exudes joy, and in one video, Disha dances joyfully, spreading infectious happiness. As inseparable best friends, they share delightful photo dumps, weaving heartfelt Christmas and New Year wishes into every frame. Their friendship is truly unforgettable. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani Twin in Stunning White Outfits As They Enjoy Sunset at Beach During Their Thailand Vacation (See Pics).

Mouni & Disha: BFFs' Fun Girls' Getaway

