Mouni Roy and Disha Patani graced social media with ethereal vibes, donning elegant white dresses while relishing a picturesque sunset at a beachside retreat. Amid their holiday escapade, the duo radiated sheer bliss, capturing moments of pure joy. Mouni Roy shared a delightful series of snapshots, showcasing the pair basking in the serene beach ambience, striking poses, and indulging in cheerful selfies. Their radiant smiles and camaraderie painted a story of relaxation and enjoyment. Both Mouni and Disha are currently vacationing in Thailand, and they are making the most of their exotic holiday. Mouni Roy Drops Sizzling Pics With Her 'Favourite Girl' Disha Patani From Their Holiday (View Post).

Mouni And Disha Enjoy Sunset At A Beach In Thailand:

