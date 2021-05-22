Mumbai Police in their tweets has thanked Jacqueline Fernandez for donating raincoats to policemen ahead of monsoons. The actress has been working relentlessly on the ground to help the needy during these tough COVID-19 and now she and her YOLO Foundation is helping police personnel as well.

Check out Mumbai Police's Thank You post for Jacqueline Fernandez here...

As June is nearing, Mumbai is gearing up for the monsoons - so are we. Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline and #YoloFoundation for your valuable contribution - this will help our personnel stay safe in pandemic as well as monsoons.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/8C9Gu0Vg4r — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 22, 2021

