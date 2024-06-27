Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma's Munjya, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar released on June 7. The film has received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. On June 27, Maddock Films shared an update on its 20th day, highlighting its success. The film earned INR 111.80 crore in India. The horror comedy also features Sathyaraj and Mona Singh in key roles. With the much-anticipated release of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, a significant question arises: can Munjya achieve INR 150 crore or more, or will it falter in the face of this new competition? Munjya Box Office Collection Day 19: Sharvari Wagh’s Horror-Comedy Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore Mark, Earns Rs 92.29 Crore in India.

Munjya Box Office Collection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)