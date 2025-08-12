Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases of 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is already grabbing headlines, with its song Pardesiya bringing back old-school vibes. Amid this buzz, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Tuesday (August 12). The video begins with Sidharth Malhotra’s character bragging about the places he has made out in, in front of an innocent Sundari, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Despite portraying a completely different North-meets-South love story, the trailer strongly reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2013 hit Chennai Express, except this time, the female lead is from Kerala. Set in God’s Own Country, their love story faces troubles when Sundari accuses Param of cheating. But if the love is pure, it will find a way. Curious to know what happens? Watch Param Sundari in theatres near you on August 29, 2025. ‘Param Sundari’ Song ‘Pardesiya’ Out: Sidharth Malhotra Says ‘It’s Been One of My Personal Favourite Love Songs to Shoot’ (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Param Sundari’:

