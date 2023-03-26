Things are getting more complicated with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Recently, Siddiqui has filed a defamation and harassment case against his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui and brother Shamasuddin at the Bombay High Court, claiming damaged worth 100 crores. According to reports, Siddiqui appointed his younger brother Shamsuddin as his manager in 2008 on account of his unemployment. Later, his brother started taking advantages, cheating and defaming the actor. Shamsuddin even bought a property jointly, but told the actor that the properties were being bought in Nawazuddin Siddiqui name. Siddiqui also claims in his petition, that ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui represented herself as an unmarried Muslim before getting married even though she was married to someone else at that time. The matter will be heard by Justice Riyaz Chagla on March 30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Accuses Actor of 'Rape' and 'Stealing' Kids in Tearful Insta Video - WATCH.

Check The Tweet Here:

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Defamation Suit In Bombay High Court Against Brother, Ex-Wife; Seeks Rs 100 Crore In Damages @AmishaShriv,@Nawazuddin_S #Defamation #Bollywood https://t.co/ScLrvNxR6h — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 26, 2023

