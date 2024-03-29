Kriti Kharbanda and her husband, Pulkit Samrat, are giving us major couple goals! The duo, who got married on March 15 in a beautiful ceremony in Delhi, have been sharing sweet moments from their married life on Instagram. Today, Kriti shared photos on her IG appreciating Pulkit for breaking stereotypes and making halwa for his "pehli rasoi" (a traditional first cooking ceremony usually performed by women after marriage). "I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, “that’s so silly," a part of her post reads. Kriti Kharbanda Stuns in Neon Saree for Chooda Ceremony With Family Heirlooms (View Pics).

Pulkit Samrat's Pehli Rasoi

