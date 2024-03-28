Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who got married to Pulkit Samrat earlier this month, dropped a series of pictures from her Chooda ceremony.

The '14 Phere' actor on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of pictures from her 'Chooda' ceremony.

The images depict the bride during the ritual, along with delightful moments of her friends and family.

For the occasion, Kriti chose a neon green saree with a matching blouse, adorned with gold jewellery. She also wore her mother's duppatta and a peice of jewellery from her grandmom.

The pictures also offered a detailed view of her 'kaleerah', featuring the inscription "Will you marry me?"

While sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote a long caption that read, "Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha."

"It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren't allowed to meet or see each other before the pherA's. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over," she further added.

"Laal chooda and traditional kaleera's were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I'm so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn't look back," the actress wrote.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Risky Romeo', scheduled for May this year. (ANI)

