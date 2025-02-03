The Netflix series Rana Naidu, starring Telugu heavyweights and real-life uncle-nephew duo Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, is set to return for a new season. The teaser was unveiled on February 3, 2025 during a Netflix event showcasing the platform’s upcoming Indian shows and films for the year. This season will see Arjun Rampal taking on the role of the main antagonist. Rana Naidu Review: Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's Netflix Series Revels in Shock Value and Titillation.

Watch 'Rana Naidu' Teaser:

Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyun ki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai 👊. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out in 2025, only on Netflix #RanaNaiduS2#RanaNaiduS2OnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/AKzezumPzN — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

