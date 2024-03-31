‘He Cheated on His First Wife’! Pulkit Samrat TROLLED After He Performs ‘Pehli Rasoi’ Ritual for Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda shared warm words for her hubby, Pulkit Samrat, as he performed the 'pehli rasoi’ ritual for her. The duo recently married in Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Kriti beamed as Pulkit cooked halwa for her parents, earning praise as a 'green flag' husband. Pulkit's sweet gesture drew mixed reactions online, with some recalling past controversies. Many pointed out that the actor cheated on his first wife before marrying Kriti. Pulkit, once linked with Yami Gautam, previously married Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan's rakhi sister, in 2014, but they parted in 2015. Newlywed Pulkit Samrat Breaks Stereotypes by Making Halwa for His 'Pehli Rasoi'; Wifey Kriti Kharbanda Shares Appreciation Note for Hubby on Insta (See Pics).

Check Out Netizens' Reaction Below!

He cheated on his first wife and Kriti is his second wife, no one deserves a guy like him. Girls don't fall for this we break stereotypes sh!t https://t.co/5LSAgH2kSQ — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 30, 2024

Lol , ye cheater ko devta bana rahi ho tum . — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) March 30, 2024

Mann ki baat likh di . Sara career khtm krdiya salmon bhai ne toh ab ye nhi krega toh aur kya krega. Jiske liye wife p cheat kiya , yami ko bhi chor diya . Yami ka career bahut affect hua then kriti ka bhi khafi affect hua . Sab ka career kha gya — Rani Sa (@rajkumarihu) March 30, 2024

Ofcourse every girl deserves a guy like him who cheated his first wife, dated Yami, cheated her and then again went on to marry Kriti and I think will cheat on her as well — Teayakkar (@T__Chai) March 30, 2024

marrying his first wife was the reason he got a break in movie produced by Salman Khan bcz Salman considered her as his sister. 😄😄 wahi bat hai ladka chahe criminal kyu na ho ladki ke liye car ka door khol Diya to gentleman ho gaya. — kanha (@kanha89) March 30, 2024

Matlab 3-4 ladkiyon ke sath already reh chuka hai. Halwa kya bana diya ye pagal ho rahi hai. Haha — SATYAM (@saty121) March 30, 2024

Lmao, typical. Girls falling for red flags — Inconsiderate Jerk (@laurralesson) March 30, 2024

