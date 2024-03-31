‘He Cheated on His First Wife’! Pulkit Samrat TROLLED After He Performs ‘Pehli Rasoi’ Ritual for Kriti Kharbanda

Actress Kriti Kharbanda praised her husband, Pulkit Samrat, for his 'pehli rasoi' efforts. However, some online comments recalled Pulkit's past controversies, including his marriage to Shweta Rohira.

Mar 31, 2024

Kriti Kharbanda shared warm words for her hubby, Pulkit Samrat, as he performed the 'pehli rasoi’ ritual for her. The duo recently married in Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Kriti beamed as Pulkit cooked halwa for her parents, earning praise as a 'green flag' husband. Pulkit's sweet gesture drew mixed reactions online, with some recalling past controversies. Many pointed out that the actor cheated on his first wife before marrying Kriti. Pulkit, once linked with Yami Gautam, previously married Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan's rakhi sister, in 2014, but they parted in 2015. Newlywed Pulkit Samrat Breaks Stereotypes by Making Halwa for His 'Pehli Rasoi'; Wifey Kriti Kharbanda Shares Appreciation Note for Hubby on Insta (See Pics).

Check Out Netizens' Reaction Below!

gamingly