Ugadi 2024 brings forth a heartfelt celebration as Mahesh Babu, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Tej, and other esteemed celebrities extend warm wishes to their fans, embracing the spirit of the Telugu New Year. The air is filled with excitement as social media buzzes with these cherished messages, creating a sense of joy and anticipation among everyone. Happy Ugadi 2024 Images and Ugadi Subhakankshalu in Telugu HD Wallpapers: Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers and Wishes To Share on Telugu New Year.

Mahesh Babu's Post On X

Happy Ugadi to all! 🙏 May the year ahead be a time of growth and new beginnings! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2024

Jr NTR's Post On X

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ క్రోధి నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 9, 2024

Varun Tej Konidela's Post On X

Kriti Kharbanda's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)