Priyanka Chopra Jonas had the most special birthday wish from none other than her hubby Nick Jonas. As the singer took to Instagram and wished PeeCee with a latest and old picture of the actress draped in a saree. In both the pics, she can be seen in a peachy pink nine-yard. That's not it, as the caption of the post also spells pure love.

Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)