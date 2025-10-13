The festive spirit of Diwali came alive early in New York City as Priyanka Chopra’s long-time manager, Anjula Acharia hosted the extravagant All That Glitters Diwali Ball on Saturday, October 11. The event saw a star-studded turnout, including Priyanka herself, who attended alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. Makeup content creator Aditya Madiraju shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, giving fans an inside look at the glitzy night. Priyanka looked radiant in an ivory co-ord set with a halter neck and sheer bralette, beaming for selfies with Aditya. Bhumi Pednekar stole the spotlight in a silver saree paired with a statement blouse, while fashion designer Falguni Peacock dazzled in a feather-studded outfit. Nora Fatehi glimmered in a golden ensemble, adding to the starry vibe of the evening. Aditya also captured moments with host Anjula Acharia and actor Siddharth, who looked dapper in a black bandhgala suit. Sharing the experience, he wrote, “The little Bollywood boy inside me will sleep well tonight. Happy Diwali.” After the glamorous celebration in NYC, Priyanka has returned to India, bringing the Diwali cheer back home to Delhi. ‘Hyderabad We Made It’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reaches India With Daughter Malti Marie for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Shoot.

Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi at NYC Diwali Party – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Aditya Madiraju Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Madiraju (@adityamadiraju)

