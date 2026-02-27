Priyanka Chopra left Jimmy Fallon and the audience amazed during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show when she showed a rather unusual talent. In a light and fun moment, the actress demonstrated that she can move her eyeballs separately, instantly grabbing everyone’s attention. The actress did not actually perform any eyeball trick but playfully joked around during the conversation. What truly stood out was Fallon warmly complimenting Priyanka on her “beautiful eyes,” which made the exchange even more charming. The two shared easy laughter, turning the segment into a fun and memorable highlight of the episode. Priyanka, known for her wit and relaxed screen presence, kept the mood breezy as she continued promoting her latest work. ‘The Tonight Show’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confirms SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ on Jimmy Fallon; Reveals 20-Month IMAX Shoot (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Move Her Eyeballs Separately - Watch Video

