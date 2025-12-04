The Jonas Brothers marked a huge milestone as they were honoured with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas imprinted their hands and feet into cement, celebrating their 20-year journey as a band. Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra proudly stood by his side throughout the ceremony, cheering, laughing, and sharing an affectionate kiss that melted hearts online. The actress looked stunning in a white ruched gown with a high neckline and sleek bun, while Nick looked dapper in a grey suit. Pictures and videos from the event have gone viral, showing the couple’s warm chemistry and the brothers’ joy. Amid the celebrations, Nick is also gearing up for his new solo album Sunday Best, adding more excitement to an already memorable week for the singer and his fans. Fans flooded social media with love as the Jonas Brothers etched their names literally into Hollywood history, marking another unforgettable chapter in their career. Nick Jonas Celebrates 7 Years of Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her His ‘Dream Girl’ (See Pic).

Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)