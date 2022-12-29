Nitin Manmohan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai on December 3 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was known for bankrolling films such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla among others. Ashoke Pandit and Ashwini Chaudhary have mourned the veteran Bollywood film producer’s death on Twitter. Nitin Manmohan, Bollywood Film Producer, Dies at 60.

Ashoke Pandit

Sorry to hear about the demise of well known film producer,Director , Writer Nitin Manmohan ji due to heart attack . It’s another loss to the film Industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. ओम् शान्ति ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nouPGxWw0C — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 29, 2022

Ashwini Chaudhary

Rest in peace Kaaka 🙏#NitinManmohan — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) December 29, 2022

