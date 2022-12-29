Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on December 29. He was reportedly hospitalised on December 3 after suffering a heart attack. Nitin is survived by his wife and two children. Rajeeta Kocchar Dies at 70 Due to Renal Failure.

Nitin Manmohan Passes Away

Producer #NitinManmohan passes away due to a heart attack at 60. https://t.co/CXkkr4pPSH — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)