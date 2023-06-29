Recently, Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the National Award-winning film 72 Hoorain, had revealed that CBFC refused to give certification to the trailer of his movie. Now, CBFC has issued statement dismissing the above reports and have mentioned that trailer is under 'due' process. The applicant was asked requisite documentary after which certification was granted subject to modifications. The movie has already been granted 'A' certificate. 72 Hoorain: Kashmiri Religious and Political Leaders Denounce Ashoke Pandit’s Film.

Check It Out:

Misleading reports are being circulated that a film and its trailer titled "Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)" has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film was granted 'A' certification. Now, the… pic.twitter.com/6k2cw4zKbX — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

