In a thrilling revelation, Nora Fatehi took to social media to share a picture alongside the renowned choreographer and actor, Prabhu Deva. The photo instantly set the internet abuzz, hinting at an exciting collaboration between the two talented artists for an upcoming project. Nora captioned the post, "Look who’s back, Are u guys ready?". Fans of Nora and Prabhu Deva were elated to see them together, reminiscing about their previous collaboration in the highly successful dance film, ABCD 3. Karisma Kapoor's Saree Collection Will Impress All The Saree Lovers.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)