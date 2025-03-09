Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, held on March 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Dazzling in a silver sequinned ensemble featuring intricate embellishments, a thigh-slit skirt, and a full-sleeved blouse, Nora exuded elegance while keeping her look minimal yet chic. The audience was left mesmerised as she delivered a power-packed performance to “O Saki Saki”, showcasing her signature flawless moves and captivating energy. As the IIFA Awards 2025 continues with its grand finale on March 9, Nora’s stunning act has already become one of the event’s biggest highlights. IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Karan Johar-Backed Netflix Series ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, Starring Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor and Others, Wins Big at Star-Studded Jaipur Event (See Pics).

Nora Fatehi Performs at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

