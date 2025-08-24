Anjali Arora, the popular social media influencer known for Lock Upp and the viral song Kachha Badam, is once again making headlines after a video of her from a nightclub in Pattaya, Thailand went viral. In the clip, Anjali is seen dancing confidently to the Bollywood's famous track O Saki Saki, wearing a shimmery pastel halter-neck crop top and a high-slit skirt. Her glamorous performance caught the attention of netizens, with many sharing and commenting on the viral video across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). While some praised her bold and carefree vibe, others speculated whether she is shifting her focus toward club performances abroad. So far, Anjali has not commented on the viral buzz, leaving fans curious about her next move. Anjali Arora Viral Video: Raju Kalakar and Sonu Nigam’s ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ Song Gets Influencers Dancing Like There’s No Tomorrow! (Watch)

Anjali Arora’s Thailand Club Dance Video Goes Viral – Watch Video

Anjali Arora of Kachcha Badam fame has taken up dancing in posh clubs as a career it seems. Here she is dancing at a Club in Pattaya, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/RXgWZit44Z — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 21, 2025

