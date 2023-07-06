Actor Akshay Kumar is back with a new update for fans about his upcoming comedy-drama film OMG 2. Taking to Social Media, Akshay shared a new poster of Yami Gautam, announced that the film will release on August 11 and promised that the film's teaser will release soon. He captioned it as, "सच वही हैं जो साबित किया जा सके. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon." OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils Highly Anticipated Sequel's New Poster, Teaser To Be Out Soon (View Pic).

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

सच वही हैं जो साबित किया जा सके. The battle for truth is about to begin.#OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon. pic.twitter.com/HB5RV3lrry — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)