Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The destination wedding took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, fans have extended VicKat heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From penning heartwarming notes to sharing their throwback pictures, VicKat fans are pouring in their love for the couple. Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal First Wedding Anniversary: Pics of this Gorgeous Couple That Will Melt Your Heart!

Happy Anniversary To VicKat

May your life offer you a lot of love, patience, joy, fun, and romance for each other and every moment of your life be filled with happiness. Happy first anniversary wedding Katrina & Vicky#katrinakaif #VickyKaushal #VicKat pic.twitter.com/k1SyZyE9tx — myqueenkay (@myqueenkay1) December 9, 2022

The Lovely Duo

Here wishing a very Happiest Anniversary to the couple, my favourite Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. May God keep blessing the marriage journey. 💖 #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/w8J9q9yLGl — 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) December 9, 2022

Wishing VicKat Love & Joy

Happy 1st Anniversary Katrina & Vicky sir May Ur Love Grow Stronger & Inspire all,& May life bless U with all the Gifts.Wishing Both Endless Happiness,Joy & Love on Ur Anniversary & Alwayss Ur Marriage will Always be A Great Love Story for Us.❤️#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #VicKat pic.twitter.com/JpT4rwlFgC — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓇𝒹𝒶 ℛ𝒶ℴ˙·٠• (@LovYouZindagi) December 9, 2022

Aww

Time Flies

Cheers To The Lovebirds

𝙾𝙽𝙴 𝚈𝙴𝙰𝚁 𝙳𝙾𝚆𝙽 𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙴𝚅𝙴𝚁 𝚃𝙾 𝙶𝙾 ~ Happy Anniversary Lovebirds <33 Cheers! To love, laughter & happily ever after 🧿 • #VicKat • #KatrinaKaif • #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/qtBmtX80gw — •𝑺𝑯 🪄 (@GloriousMess_) December 9, 2022

