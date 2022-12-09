Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. They married in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The destination wedding took place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today, fans have extended VicKat heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From penning heartwarming notes to sharing their throwback pictures, VicKat fans are pouring in their love for the couple. Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal First Wedding Anniversary: Pics of this Gorgeous Couple That Will Melt Your Heart!

