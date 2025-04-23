Bollywood filmmaker and producer Aditya Dhar, most popular for his 2019 war action film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, has reacted to the terrifying news of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The actor who earned praise for portraying the valiant story of the retaliation of the 2016 Uri attacks demanded strict action after the incident. Aditya Dhar took to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Wednesday (April 23) and wrote, "Unhein Kashmir chahiye. Aur humein unka sa." (They want Kashmir, and we want their heads). The terror attack, the deadliest in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, took place on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, including mostly tourists and some foreigners. Uri Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Josh-ila Performance is One Big Reason To Watch This Fallacious War Drama.

Aditya Dhar Reacts to Horrifying Terror Attack in Pahalgam

