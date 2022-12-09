Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Wedding anniversary on December 9, 2022. The couple tied the knot in a luxurious resort in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Ranthambore. While the guest list was restricted to family and close friends only, the couple did share their wedding pics on Instagram after the ceremonies. The Bollywood fraternity was missing from the soiree but we are glad that we had an opportunity to witness their union through their gorgeous clicks. Throwback! When Katrina Kaif Expressed This Desire About Vicky Kaushal That Made Him Go Bonkers on Koffee With Karan Couch (Watch Viral Video).

Since their wedding, Kat and Vicky have given us tons of opportunities to fall in love with their adorable relationship. From celebrating Christmas together to enjoying their first Karwa Chauth and Diwali, their cute moments together have reinstated our faith in the institution called marriage. Mrs Kaushal cheering for her man when he won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare awards was truly a sight for sore eyes. But that wasn't just it. B-town's most happening couple has given us so many precious moments to frame and marvel at. And on their first Wedding anniversary today, let's have a quick recap of those. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s NYC Diaries Are All About Having a ‘Sugar Rush’ and Looking Stylish (View Pics).

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On a parting note, here's wishing the lovely couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).