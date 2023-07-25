Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sparked controversy over a scene that shows J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) saying a line from Bhagavad Gita while having sex with psychologist Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh). Oppenheimer reads out the verse, "Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world." Actors and politicians have reacted to the sex scene and criticised the makers for insulting the Bhagavad Gita. Now, Nitish Bharadwaj, the actor who played the Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, has reacted to the controversy and said to Hindustan Times, "When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb and it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly. His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention would destroy the human race in the future and he was probably remorseful,” he said while talking to an entertainment portal. He added, “The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully by his creation and the physical act is just a natural mechanical act." Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr’s Film Crosses $ 200 Million Worldwide.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)