Deepika Padukone was the only Indian celeb at the Oscars 2023 as a presenter. However, despite that honour, popular magazine Vogue mistook her for Brazilian model Camila Alves while covering her fashion statement. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Introduces the 'Naatu Naatu' Team From RRR to Perform the Song Live at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)