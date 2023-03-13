Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took the center stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Dressed beautifully in a black dress, the Pathaan star gave a monologue which was then followed by her introducing the team from RRR to perform the hit song "Naatu Naatu" live during the 95th Academy Awards. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Poses and Greets Paps at Mumbai Airport Before Flying to US For the 95th Academy Awards.

Check Out Deepika Padukone at the Oscars:

Proud moment 💕 Deepika Padukone announced RRR’s Naatu Naatu performance at #Oscars #DeepikaAtOscars pic.twitter.com/kLbZHt9BJY — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 13, 2023

