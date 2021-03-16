The Makers of Pagglait Starring Sanya Malhotra dropped a 2-minute trailer of the upcoming Netflix film and its quirky enough to get audiences entertained. In the film, Sanya plays a small-town widow Sandhya, who lost her husband Astik and yes she has no regrets. She has to face society but her character surprises everyone by not going through any norms and in fact living up to her own independent life makes us fall for her character even more. Helmed by Umesh Bisht, Pagglait is all set to premiere on March 26 on Netflix.

Watch Pagglait's Official Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga (@guneetmonga)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)