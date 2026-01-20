The past few months have indeed been difficult for music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal after his wedding was called off with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. However, the 30-year-old filmmaker-composer now aims to make a comeback and focus on work. According to a post shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter), Palash Muchhal will helm a project that will feature Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade in a leading role. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the yet-to-be-titled film will see Talpade playing a common man. Shooting for the film is expected to commence soon. ‘Choreographer Hum Nahi Dete…’: Did Ashneer Grover Mock Bollywood’s Khans, Orry and Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding in Viral Spoof? (Watch Video).

Shreyas Talpade To Lead Palak Muchhal’s Upcoming Film

SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon. pic.twitter.com/YtLEB04qxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X account of Taran Adarsh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

