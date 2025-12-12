The Indian entertainment and sports community was left stunned after cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal announced that their wedding had been called off. Smriti, who is known to be very private, issued a statement on her Instagram handle to clarify the speculation around her personal life. This came amid social media chatter and unverified gossip suggesting that Palash’s alleged infidelity was the reason behind their decision. In a viral video, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover was seen taking a jab at the Smriti–Palash breakup, claiming that choreographers break weddings. Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal, India Ace Batter Issues Statement On Social Media (See Post).

Ashneer Grover Takes a Dig at Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal’s Called-Off Wedding?

Entrepreneur and Rise and Fall host Ashneer Grover recently joined hands with actors Rajesh Yadav and Sanyam Sharma for a spoof video. The clip featured the trio taking a jab at Indian celebrities performing at high-profile weddings and also the cancelled wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal.

In the video, Sanyam portrayed a rich customer preparing for his daughter’s third marriage. When Ashneer and Rajesh ask him about the budget, he declares INR 200 crore as his limit. Upon hearing this, they agree to make arrangements for the grand affair. In his long list of extravagant demands, the focus then shifts to a seasoned choreographer, to which the wedding planners refuse, explaining that choreographers usually lead to broken marriages, which results in heavy losses for them.

Ashneer and Rajesh said, “Choreographer hum nahi dete sir, allowed hi nahi hai. Shaadi tut jaati hai sir, humari payment ruk jaati hai.” Sanyam then makes a cricket-style swing with his hand, clearly hinting at the scrapped wedding of Smriti and Palash. The video also includes moments mocking Bollywood actors, especially the Khans, labelling them “gire hue chichhore log” and “batle superstars.” They also mention KJo (Karan Johar) and B-Town star kids' favourite buddy Orry aka Orhan Awatramani in their video. ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’: Smriti Mandhana Makes First Public Appearance Since Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal, Cricketer Shares What Keeps Her Motivated (Watch Video).

Watch Ashneer Gover, Rajesh Yadav and Sanyam Sharma’s Viral Spoof on Extravagant Weddings

Smriti Mandhana’s First Statement After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal

After clearing the speculations surrounding her personal life, Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance since the issue at the Amazon Sambhav Summit on Wednesday (December 10). At the event, she spoke about her first love: cricket and how wearing the Blue jersey and representing India fades away all her personal problems and makes her focus only on one thing - to win the game and bring glory to her country. She said, "I don't think there is anything that I love more than cricket. Putting on the India jersey is the biggest motivation. No matter what you're going through, one thought helps you block everything out."

