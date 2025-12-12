In November 2025, playback singer Palak Muchhal achieved a very big milestone by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for raising funds for a generous cause. The "Kaun Tujhe" singer has financially supported more than 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children. In a post shared on her Instagram handle on December 12, Palak said she is aware of the chatter surrounding her records and her humanitarian work. The note also reveals that the singer received the “National Child Award” from the Government of India and that the CBSE and Maharashtra Board have included a chapter about her in their textbooks. However, Palak clarified that her purpose has always been to save lives and spread love to those who need it most. She wrote,"The purpose of my mission is to save lives, to bring smiles, to spread love, and I don't do that for breaking records. The count ofbeating hearts has now reached 3,966. My biggest reward is your lov,e and I am blessed to have abundant of it." Singer Palak Muchhal, Who Has Been Using Music To Save Lives, Enters Guinness Book of World Records After Funding 3,800 Heart Surgeries.

Palak Muchhal on Her Purpose Behind Helping Underprivileged Children

