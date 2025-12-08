Smriti Mandhana announced on December 07, 2025 that her wedding which was set to happen on November 23 with music composer Palash Muchhal has been cancelled. She also asked her fans and followers to respect the privacy of the matter. On December 08, her brother Shravan shared an Instagram Story where Smriti was spotted back in training. This is the first time she has picked up the bat after winning the ICC Women's World Cup title. India is all set to face Sri Lanka later this month and Smriti has started her preparation for it despite her personal setback. Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal, India Ace Batter Issues Statement On Social Media (See Post).

Smriti Mandhana Returns to Training Following Cancelled Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Shravan Mandhana's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: shravan_mandhana/Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Shravan Mandhana). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)