Following the indefinite postponement of the wedding between Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, the Bollywood composer made a hush-hush visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vridhavan, marking the latter's first so-called public appearance. A heart attack to Mandhana's father resulted in the high-profile wedding being postponed just hours before the marriage. Muchhal, who has been away from the media and reportedly admitted to the hospital, was found by a user on Reddit, who was viewing Premanand ji Maharaj's satrang online, and caught a glimpse of Muchhal sitting in the front row with a mask on. Fans can check out Muchhal's viral photo from Vridhavan below. Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Shrinivas Suffers Heart Attack.

Palash Muchhal Seen Attending Premanand Ji Maharaj Satsang

