Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently took to social media and confirmed that her wedding to music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been "called off". The announcement was made on her Instagram story on Sunday (December 7), putting an end to weeks of speculation regarding her personal life. On Thursday (December 10), the 29-year-old cricketer made her first public appearance since the wedding cancellation at the Amazon Smbhav Summit. She was also joined by World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Speaking at the event, Smriti Mandhana expressed her passion for the beautiful game and said, " I don't think I love anything in life more than cricket. So, when you go out to bat or when you go out to represent your country, I don't think any other toughts are there in your mind. When you put on the jersey, the only thing you want to do is to represent India and win the match for the country. " She added, "The biggest motivation is when you put on the jersey, you keep all your thoughts aside because you have a reposnibility and you are one of 2 billion people representing your country. The thought of it is enough for you too have that razor sharp focus and do what you want to do."Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Unfollow Each Other on Instagram After Calling off Wedding.

Smriti Mandhana Talks About Her First Love After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal – Watch Video

