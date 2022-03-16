Pathaan is the upcoming action-thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Pictures from the sets of Pathaan have surfaced online and fans are going gaga over it. After SRK, hottie Deepika’s pictures have leaked from the sets of the film. She can be seen in flaunting her short, wavy hair look and looking ravishing in a red outfit. In another picture, she’s seen in a beachwear. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Shirtless Pictures Flaunting His Washboard Abs From The Sets Of His Upcoming Film Go Viral.

Deepika and SRK spotted shooting for #Pathaan in Spain. PC - Manav Manglani pic.twitter.com/9EpEXdWUeZ — DP Exclusives (@RumourssSay) March 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꧁Deepika padukone꧂ (@deepikanpadukonefp)

