Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan in which Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would also be seen in the lead. SRK’s shirtless pictures from the sets of the film in Spain have taken internet by storm. The Bollywood superstar can be seen flaunting his washboard abs in these leaked pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked Pictures From Pathaan Sets

This is SOMETHING ELSE . @iamsrk and @yrf leaving no stone unturned to make this the biggest film of Indian cinema . Just imagine the theatre reaction !!#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/R4QfacmcWj — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) March 15, 2022

SRK’s Ripped Abs

What a physique of Shah Rukh Khan at 56 🔥 Just imagine the shirtless scene of #Pathaan on big screen 🥵 pic.twitter.com/HIlM6AAVf2 — Pratyush (@i_pratyush_) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)