During an interaction at Bholaa’s second teaser launch, Ajay Devgn showered praises on Pathaan’s advance bookings. The actor shared how happy he is to see such a fantastic response on the advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film. Ajay said, “Itna fantastic aaj tak kabhi hua nai, so mai dil se bahut khush hu”. Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Ajay Devgn’s Views on the Spy Thriller’s Advance Booking, Says ‘Ajay Has Been a Pillar of Support’.

Ajay Devgn On Pathaan Advance Bookings

Me dil se khus hu #Pathaan ki advance se kyunki aaj tak kisi ki advance utni hui nahi....hum bollywood wale sab 1 hi hai ❤️#AjayDevgn𓃵 Sir on @iamsrk's #Pathaan #BholaaTeaser2 #UnitedBollywood pic.twitter.com/c3Jn3OgWDm — Pooran Marwadi (@Pooran_marwadi) January 24, 2023

