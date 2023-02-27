Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is still going strong at the ticket window. The YRF film which released in theatres on January 25 has smashed many BO records. Now, as per Taran Adarsh, the SRK movie has managed to earn Rs 525.76 crore (includes Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) in India in 33 days. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Check out the numbers below. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

