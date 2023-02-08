Pathaan has been a huge box office success and its actors are grateful for their fans for making the film one to be remembered. Especially Shah Rukh Khan who has expressed his gratitude many times, and done it once again with a beautiful picture of the sun hitting his face. He captioned the post "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan." Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Is First Bollywood Film to Hit $100 Million Milestone Globally Without China Release!

View SRK's Post On Pathaan Here:

The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan. pic.twitter.com/BQbHE05JqE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 8, 2023

