Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan's espionage actioner Pathaan has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days on Sunday, reports Deadline. And now with its earnings going up to $103.6 million through Monday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100-million milestone without a China release, Deadline adds.

The split sits at Rs 526 gross crore ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from overseas markets through Monday. Already, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie is the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in the original Hindi language.

This is where, according to Deadline, it gets slightly confusing in terms of the records posted. Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Secret Superstar, both Bollywood titles, remain ahead of Pathaan worldwide, but that includes more than $100 million each from China, where the movies were dubbed for local audiences. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Earns a Total of Rs 438.45 Crore in India!

Similarly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which features Salman Khan, who also appears in Pathaan, is still ahead globally, having had a dubbed China release. There is no word yet on a China window for Pathaan. In India, notes Deadline, where box office earnings are measured in both gross and net figures, 'Pathaan' maker Yash Raj Films reports that the film's Rs 438.5 crore net takings on Monday surpassed the net of the Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' (it was originally in the Kannada language).

Next ahead of Pathaan on a net basis is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 with a Rs 510-crore ($61.7 million) lifetime collection in Hindi (the film was originally in Telugu). Whichever way you slice it, as Deadline puts it, Pathaan is having an incredible ride.

