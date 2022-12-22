The second song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from Pathaan is a sizzling hot track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is a cool, trippy number featuring B-town’s sexiest reel jodi. The two are dishing out major style goals with this track and even flaunting their sexy dance moves. Well, those abs, swag and sex appeal is just too hot to handle. Also, it is sans 'saffron' this time. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Controversy: Complaint Plea Filed in Bihar Court Seeking FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone for ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’.

Watch The Video Of Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song Below:

