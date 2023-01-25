Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is receiving ah-mazing reviews from fans as well as critics. The YRF actioner which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in main roles, has a cameo by Salman Khan too. Now, Twitterati can't keep calm on seeing King Khan and Bhaijaan on the big screen together, and so have leaked pics/videos from the film. The scene featuring King Khan plus Sallu is just wow. Have a look. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Leaked! Salman Khan's Next Is A Total Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

'Best'

'Tiger'

'Fave'

'Extraordinary'

#SalmanKhan has an extraordinary screen presence as #Tiger in his action packed extended appearance in #Pathaan. From helicopter, to guns and hand to hand combats - you will see Salman Khan acing the space that he excels in to rescue his friend #ShahRukhKhan from tough times..!! pic.twitter.com/ZYOMkseL4K — Salman Khan FC (@SalmansDynamite) January 25, 2023

Watch Leaked Video:

