Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a fun interaction between his father and ex-ICC elite umpire Simon Taufel, where the cricketer also revealed a fun trivia about himself in relation to the duo. Irfan's father Mehmood Khan Pathan gifted Taufel an Attar, while calling the ICC official 'best umpire', which is universally acknoweled about the Australian. Interestingly, Pathan while sharing the meeting stated both his father and Taufel scared him the most when they raised their hands, often got 'very scared' for different reasons. Pathan's remark is meant to be taken in jest and not seriously. Irfan Pathan Criticises BCCI Selection Committee Over Non-Selection of Mohammed Shami in ODI Squad, Says 'What Improvement is Needed'.

Irfan Pathan Shares Fun Interaction Between Father and Simon Taufel

Whenever these two guys raised their hands I was scared, very scared. Obviously for different reason ;) #SimonTaufel #khansaab pic.twitter.com/0AZks6B0QO — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 7, 2026

