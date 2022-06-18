Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower ceremony was a classy affair. The actress has shared a few pictures from the event that showcases her outfit, the lovely décor, food, guests at the event and much more. Sonam looked stunning as always in a hot pink cape gown by Emilia Wickstead. As she shares these photos on Instagram, the mom-to-be mentioned in her caption, “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way.” Anand Ahuja Shares New Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor Flaunting Her Baby Bump And Says ‘Love Every Moment’.

Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower Ceremony Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

