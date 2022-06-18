After hosting a beautiful baby shower ceremony for Sonam Kapoor, actress’ hubby, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has dropped a few candid pictures of the mom-to-be. Sonam can be seen all smiles as she caresses her baby bump. While sharing them on Instagram, Anand captioned it as, “love every moment @sonamkapoor”. Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: Chic Décor, Customised Menu And Dear Ones In Presence – Check Out Pictures From The Actress’ Special Day!

Sonam Kapoor Pregnancy Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)