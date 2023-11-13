Amidst the controversy surrounding A R Rahman's rendition of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song in the film Pippa, the movie's team has issued a statement clarifying their artistic approach. Emphasising the acquisition of necessary adaptation rights from the late poet's estate, the producers, director, and music composer assert that their rendition of "Karar Oi Louho Lopat" in the war movie is a sincere artistic interpretation. Despite objections from Nazrul Islam's family and singers who deemed it a distortion, Pippa's team stands by their creative choices, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the song's portrayal in the film. Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant.