Amidst the controversy surrounding A R Rahman's rendition of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song in the film Pippa, the movie's team has issued a statement clarifying their artistic approach. Emphasising the acquisition of necessary adaptation rights from the late poet's estate, the producers, director, and music composer assert that their rendition of "Karar Oi Louho Lopat" in the war movie is a sincere artistic interpretation. Despite objections from Nazrul Islam's family and singers who deemed it a distortion, Pippa's team stands by their creative choices, aiming to address the concerns surrounding the song's portrayal in the film. Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant.
View Full Statement Here:
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)